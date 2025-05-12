FG adopting holistic approach to security challenges – NSA Ribadu

The National Security Adviser to the President, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, says the Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu is currently adopting an all-encompassing approach to tackling security challenges bedeviling the nation, what he described as “comprehensive whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach.”

He made the remarks in Ago-Iwoye on over the weekend while delivering the 9th Oba (Dr.) Sikiru Kayode Adetona Annual Professorial Lecture at the Olabisi Onabanjo University.

The lecture was part of activities put together by the university to celebrate the 90th birthday anniversary of the monarch.

Ribadu noted that the lecture series represents an invaluable contribution to nation-building, “where scholarship, policy, and public discourse intersect in pursuit of progress and peace,” and that he was honoured to have been invited to deliver this year’s edition.

He paid special tribute to the Awujale and Paramount ruler of Ijebu land, for his selfless service to humanity, enduring support for education, and commitment to good governance.

“At 90 years of age, Kabiyesi remains an extraordinary symbol of dignity, wisdom, and peace. May his reign continue to be long, impactful, and crowned with tranquility,” he prayed.

In his lecture, entitled ‘Corruption and National Security: Impacts and Consequences’, Ribadu noted that Nigeria’s security architecture had responded to crises as they emerged, but that “while this approach has yielded tactical successes, it is insufficient for a security environment defined by evolving ideologies, porous borders, and hybrid threats.”

He noted that Nigeria faces four primary modes of insecurity: Terrorism in the Northeast (Boko Haram, ISWAP) , banditry and kidnapping in the North-West and North-Central, separatist agitation in the South-East (IPOB/ESN), and militant resurgence in the Niger Delta.

According to him, each of these is fed by local grievances but is enabled by transnational dynamics: the proliferation of arms, ideological extremism, cyber manipulation, and external sponsorship.

“Evidence shows that up to 60% of the combatants in insurgent groups originate from outside Nigeria. The security of Nigeria cannot be separated from that of the Sahel and West Africa. Stability in one affects all,” he said.

However, Ribadu said that under the leadership of President Tinubu, security is no longer the exclusive domain of the military, as it now includes local governance, civil society, religious and traditional institutions, youth and women groups as well as private sector and technology partners.

Using kinetic interventions, the NSA said the military has achieved measurable progress as over 160,000 Boko Haram combatants have surrendered and more than 300 commanders neutralised.

He also said there has been improved mobility and operational reach due to the acquisition of modern jets and helicopters, adding that commercial confidence has been restored on key transport routes, including the Abuja-Kaduna corridor.

Among other measures, the NSA said the National Cybersecurity Coordination Centre (NCCC) is live and protecting the nation’s digital borders.

He also noted collaboration with the UNOCT has introduced CT TECH+, a cutting-edge initiative to enhance technological capacity in counterterrorism, while the country is deepening regional and global cooperation.

Ribadu, however, called for patience, saying that “the resilience resilience we seek will not be achieved overnight.”

The pro-chancellor and chairman of the governing council, Professor Oluwatoyin Ashiru, also paid special tribute to Oba Adetona.

He said: “Kabiyesi’s impact on Olabisi Onabanjo University is monumental. He is, without exaggeration, our most generous individual benefactor.”