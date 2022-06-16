FG adopting backward integration to meet 2.5 million deficit in fish production ― Minister

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Muhammed Abubakar, has said that the Nigerian government is currently encouraging backward integration through commercial aquaculture production to boost local production.

The Minister said this move will further increase the country’s annual fish production and thereby reducing the 2.5 million metric tons of fish imported into the country annually.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Internal Coordination Meeting of Implementation of Fisheries Governance Project Phase 2 ( FisheriesGov 2), Dr Abubakar said Nigeria’s total demand for Fish is 3.6 Million tons annually while it produces 1.1 Million tons from all sources (Artisanal, Aquaculture, and Industrial sectors) leaving a deficit of about 2.5 Million Tons.

This he said the ministry is working hard in collaboration with the private sector to supplement by way of import reduction through backward integration.

“To boost local production in order to reduce imports, the Government is encouraging backward integration through commercial aquaculture production (pond and cage culture) for local consumption and export and this is yielding positive results,” the Minister said.

He further stated that the Fisheries and Aquaculture subsector is very significant to the Nigerian economy in terms of employment creation, income generation, poverty alleviation, foreign exchange earnings and provision of raw materials for the animal feed industry.

The Minister said it is estimated that over 10 million Nigerians are actively engaged in primary and secondary Fisheries operations, thus creating wealth for our people and we will be happy if they can benefit from this project.





Highlighting some of the efforts made by the government to strengthen the fish sub-sector, the Minister said there is the establishment of Vessel Monitoring System (VMS) in Lagos and Abuja to monitor and control Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated Fishing along Nigeria Continental Shelf.

“Fish Storage, Processing and Marketing Project to increase shelf life/ keeping quality and curtail post-harvest losses of Fish and Fishery Products.

“Fish Farm Clusters to increase Fish production and engage the teeming youths and women and Lake Enhancement Project to increase Fish Production and make for sustainable livelihood for the Fisher folks.”

Dr Abubakar appreciated the European Union (EU) for finding the fisheries Governance project phase 2, worthy of their continuous sponsorship.

He said recommendations from the workshops will help Nigeria in improving its governance mechanism for maximum productivity.

