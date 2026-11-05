FG admits power supply dip in Abuja, four other states

…directs TCN, DisCos, NISO to restore power supply nationwide

The Federal Ministry of Power has admitted that electricity supply has dipped in parts of the country in the past few days, leaving households and businesses in Lagos, Abuja, Ogun, Kwara and Oyo in darkness.

The admission came in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, November 5, by the Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) to the Minister of Power, Adeola Adelabu.

The Ministry said it had noted the concerns of Nigerians in the affected states, areas which had recently enjoyed noticeable improvements in power supply before the current downtimes.

“We acknowledge the inconvenience this has caused households, businesses and public institutions, and we understand the frustration of Nigerians who had begun to see the benefits of steadier supply,” the statement said.

“We recognise what every hour without power means for individuals, families and businesses, and we do not take it lightly.”

But the Ministry was quick to insist that the disruptions were not caused by any major or systemic failure of the national grid.

Preliminary assessments, it said, show the problem stems from maintenance and operational issues on parts of the power ecosystem, together with a decline in generation.

That decline, the Ministry explained, was caused by constraints in gas supply to thermal power stations and reduced output from hydroelectric stations due to lower water inflows into reservoirs.

“All of these are being addressed,” the statement assured.

The Minister of Power, Chief Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, is now working closely with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) and the Distribution Companies (DisCos) to restore normal supply quickly.

He has engaged them to resolve the operational constraints behind the downtime, speed up ongoing maintenance, and keep the public informed.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to the progress already recorded and to improving the reliability and quality of electricity supply nationwide.

“Nigerians deserve better power, and this administration is working to deliver it,” it said.

The Minister thanked the public for its patience and understanding and promised to provide further updates as restoration progresses.

For residents in the five affected states, that update cannot come soon enough.