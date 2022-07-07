Few hours to Arafat: Over 940 Kano intending pilgrims may miss Hajj ― Official

Barring any last-minute changes, ver 940 intending pilgrims may miss the 2022 Hajj exercise from Kano State a few hours to Arafat day due to lack of flights.

According to the Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Executive Secretary, Muhammad Abba Danbatta, the situation is sad as the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has failed to honour a rescue mission arrangement for the past two days.

He disclosed that as early on Thursday, AZMAN aircraft with a 400-passenger capacity departed Kano with only 250 intending pilgrims, leaving on the ground over 940 pilgrims with the state officials.

He said: “As I am speaking to you now, all the over 940 intending pilgrims are at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) and Hajj camp stranded.

“NAHCON had promised to deploy Flynas airline with big passenger capacity since two days ago to save the situation but we are yet to see that happening.

“AZMAN Airline has carried out six flights with 1,175 pilgrims as they have small aircraft that does not have the capacity to take a large number of pilgrims.

“This was why we complained before the beginning of the Hajj exercise considering that we have the largest number of pilgrims, that we prefer to be airlifted by Max Air.”

He recalled that “I was in Abuja at NAHCON headquarters more than 10 times on this issue with more than 11 letters written to the commission for us not to be in this situation.

Danbatta revealed that the governor also wrote to them three times but “what we were trying to prevent is almost happening now.”