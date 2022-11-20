Festive season: Nigerian artistes make last-minute moves for year-end gigs

As the Yuletide and New Year roll in, music artistes in the Nigerian music industry are equally bracing up to cash in on the period that is usually filled with entertainment engagements within and outside the country.

Findings by R revealed that many Nigerian music stars are making last-minute efforts to position themselves for different gigs sponsored by multinational brands that come with fat appearance fees and endorsement deals that would see them smile into the New Year.

For Kizz Daniel, who has had a successful music year with two chart-topping singles — Buga and Cough — the year will end on a good footing for the Woju crooner as he heads to Qatar for the opening ceremony performance at the 2022 World Cup. Next in line is Burna Boy, who just bagged two Grammy nominations after clinching the coveted award last year.

Burna Boy has been the man in the news for weeks following his back-to back music tours of Europe and he hopes to end the year with more than a bang with a concert that is meant to entertain his fans in Nigeria.

R gathered that a number of Nigerian music stars are getting frenzied at the moment as they push for end of the year concerts that will attract top brands and many of their fans who, will watch them close the year on a wonderful and successful note.

From Psquare, Tems to Ruger, Buju, Fireboy, Asake and a number of them, who have had a big and successful year, capping the year with carnival-like concerts would concretize their efforts and set the tone for 2023 music business.

Battle of supremacy thickens:

Information gathered by R also pointed to the fact that some of them whose influence appears to be waning on the music scene are not giving up without a last minute push for relevance as this may further explain why they chose to drop albums and singles towards the end of the year in order to revive their career.

Asake draws fans’ ire over expensive concert ticket prices

Many fans of Nigerian singer, Asake are raising eyebrows over the expensive ticket price of his concert set to hold in December. After making waves with multiple singles and album that have peaked on music album chart for weeks, the singer who is signed to Olamide’s YBNL is ready to stage his show with prices for table and VIP only. No regular tickets.

R learnt that tickets for tables will sell between three and 10 million naira while the VIP tickets, where holders will stand throughout the show will be available for N70,000 only.

This move is believed to have caused many of his fans to react as they lamented the expensive ticket prices.

Olamide’s concert takes the back seat

Olamide, the YBNL boss, usually holds his concert in December at the Eko Hotels but this year, he may have realized that his protégé, Asake, is the man of the moment, hence his resolve not to disrupt his upward swing. Asake will be staging his maiden concert in December in Lagos and it is expected to be one of the well-attended shows to round off the year.





Small Doctor struggles with Agege Concert

Self-acclaimed Agege prince, Small Doctor, is also said to be experiencing some hitches ahead of the annual Agege concert. For three years, Small Doctor has been a regular feature at the Agege Stadium but he seems to be foot-dragging this year due to lack of sponsorship which the free show has enjoyed over the years. R gathered that the singer does not have any ‘club-banging’ song this year as against previous years when he dominated music conversations.

Psquare’s concerts and political alignment :

Since they reunited after a five-year break, the Psquare brothers, made up of Paul and Peter Okoye, have struggled to get back to the level they were before their infamous split. Though they have tried to convince their fans that a rejuvenated Psquare is back but this has not reflected in their music output.

It was also gathered that since their public declaration for the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, some of the brands patronizing or sponsoring them have become wary and heedful of throwing their weight behind their concerts.

For the country’s music industry, no doubt, Nigerian artistes have dominated the space and served their “cult fans and followers’’ good and electrifying lyrics some of which have announced Nigeria to the world.

One can only hope for a better 2023 music year like the raved about “Buga’’ and others.

