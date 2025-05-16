FESTAC ‘77 to represent African cinema showcase at Cannes Film Festival

Highly anticipated historical fiction, FESTAC ‘77 has been selected by the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) to make an exclusive preview at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in France, offering audiences a first look at the film that revisits Africa’s largest cultural festival. Produced by Adonis Production and distributed by Filmone Entertainment, the African export film explores the historical significance of the Second World Black and African Festival of Arts and Culture (FESTAC ‘77), reflecting on its cultural legacy and impact on African identity.

The Cannes showcase marks a laudable moment for the film, which has gained global attention for its production and star power. The film aims to elevate Africa’s history on the global stage with a focus on high production values and historical storytelling.

In a quote, Adonijah Owiriwa, Executive Producer FESTAC ‘77 spoke on the film’s historical depth and its role in reclaiming African narratives: “This film is a reclamation of Africa’s rich history. The project was about revisiting a defining moment in African unity and cultural assertion, bringing to life a tale of the ambitions, conflicts, and triumphs that shaped our storytelling. Through cinema, we are not only preserving our past but ensuring that the world engages with our stories on our terms. The Cannes showcase is a pivotal step in shifting the global perception of African cinema, proving that our stories are as grand, complex, and worthy of global platforms as any other.”

Emphasising the movie’s impact in shaping Africa’s history, Kene Okwuosa, Group CEO, Filmhouse Group, (Filmhouse Cinemas, FilmOne Entertainment, FilmOne Studios), noted, “The Festac ‘77 film is a significant contribution to African storytelling in reshaping global narratives. The selection for Cannes is indeed a great endorsement for the future of Africa in global box office. For too long, African stories have been sidelined or misrepresented in global media, and this film signifies a turning point and an opportunity for the world to witness the richness and depth of our culture, history, and creative storytelling. This moment, at one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world, marks the beginning of a new era in which we get to lead conversations on the global stage, redefining what it means to tell and distribute authentically African stories.”

Prince Tonye Princewill, Executive Producer, Festac ‘77, who has been a driving force behind growth in African production quality, applauded the industry’s evolution and rising ambition: “Festac ‘77 is a reflection of the strides we have made in both production quality and storytelling.

“As an executive producer, I’ve seen firsthand how we have evolved from a growing industry to a force that competes globally in terms of scale, ambition, and technical expertise. African stories are no longer confined to a niche audience; they are reaching global markets, and this film is an example of that.

“It embodies the high production values we’ve worked tirelessly to grow and this is a landmark moment, not only for the ‘77 film, but for the race as a whole; showing the world that African cinema is a powerhouse of creativity.”

Set for release this year, the movie is expected to be a landmark in Africa’s journey towards global prominence. As it moves from Cannes to wider audiences, the film aims to bridge the past and present, spotlighting African culture on a platform that continues to shape the future of cinema.

READ ALSO: Traditional rulers, others celebrate Duro Ladipo’s contributions to Yoruba culture