FERMA engages 50 youths to improve road safety in Sokoto

The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) has engaged 50 youths from Yabo and Sanyinna communities in Sokoto State to carry out routine maintenance on the Jaredi-Kebbi border road as part of efforts to improve road safety.

The beneficiaries were engaged under the agency’s Operation Safeguard the Road (OSGR-II) programme, inaugurated on Wednesday.

The initiative is aimed at improving road conditions, reducing accidents and providing temporary employment opportunities for youths in communities along federal highways.

Speaking during the inauguration, FERMA’s Federal Road Maintenance Engineer in Sokoto, Mr Jamilu Sidi, said the beneficiaries would participate in a month-long exercise involving the clearing of roadside vegetation and other routine maintenance activities.

“We are engaging 50 youths drawn from Yabo and Sanyinna for a one-month programme, thereby providing employment opportunities for them.

“The idea is to maintain road safety and engage youths, particularly indigenes of the affected communities, in safeguarding our roads,” Sidi said.

He explained that clearing roadside vegetation would improve visibility for motorists and reduce the risk of accidents along the route.

Sidi urged the beneficiaries to discharge their responsibilities diligently, assuring them that the agency would monitor the exercise to ensure effective implementation.

He said the programme was in its second phase, following the successful completion of the first phase in 2025 along the Sokoto-Niger Republic border road in Sabon Birni Local Government Area.

Also speaking, the Federal Consultant on Works, Malam Kasim Maigwandu, described the initiative as a significant intervention towards reducing road accidents and enhancing safety on federal highways.

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He commended FERMA for the programme and assured the agency of the Federal Ministry of Works’ continued support.

Similarly, the District Head of Sanyinna, Alhaji Muhammad Sani, applauded the agency for involving host communities in maintaining federal roads.

Sani said the initiative would not only help protect lives and property but also provide temporary employment for the benefiting youths.