FERMA engages 50 Kwara youth on roads maintenance

The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) has engaged 50 youths in Kwara State for a month-long routine preventive maintenance exercise on the Ilorin-Shao Road in Moro Local Government Area ahead of the Yuletide season.

Speaking during the orientation and commencement of the exercise, tagged Operation Safeguard the Roads II (OSGR II), in Shao on Tuesday, the FERMA Zonal Coordinator, Babatunde Alonge, said the youths and the agency’s engineering teams would be deployed to tackle trouble spots, patch potholes, desilt carriageways and carry out vegetation control along critical corridors nationwide.

Alonge said the agency’s core objectives included asset preservation, improved road safety, reduced travel time and youth empowerment, stressing that no critical federal highway should remain a trap for commuters.

“As the festive period approaches, the volume of traffic across our national grid increases significantly

as families, traders and travellers move to reunite with loved ones. Travel during this season should

be a time of joy, celebration, and safe arrival- not a source of anxiety or distress due to road failures”, he said.

Also speaking, the Federal Road Maintenance Engineer for Kwara State, Engineer Lukman Onimago, said the exercise was an annual programme through which youths were engaged to carry out minor maintenance activities on roads.

“The main aim is to give youth empowerment and give attention to our roads. A total number of youth have been engaged and it will be for a month, after which their allowance would be sent to them.

“We observe that after the raining season, most of our roads are covered with vegs. So, we want to do vegetation control to provide more visibility and clearance on our roads.

“We’re doing Ilorin-Shao road because the economic importance of the road cannot be over-emphasized. We have Sobi Barrack, Kwara state University (KWASU), and markets along this corridor. The choice of the road is critical at this period”, he said.

In his remarks, the Ohoro of Shao, Oba Dr. Job Obalowu Atolagbe Ayanwola IV, represented by the Chief Imam of Shao Kingdom, Adam Toyin Jamiu, appreciated the Federal Government for the regular maintenance of the road.

“The Kabiesi of Shao is much delighted with the idea of constantly maintaining and rehabilitating our roads. Of course, he gives kudos to the president for all the infrastructural facilities that he’s embarking upon. He is of the opinion that the roads should not be left uncared for because every one of us and citizens of Nigeria ply the road every day.

“And if the road is not safe, it means our lives are not safe, and that’s why the Kabiesi is much more delighted in the rehabilitation of the road. He has prayed the federal government to extend similar gesture to Oko-Olowo Shao junction, with construction of a flyover to put an end to frequent deaths on the highway.

“We always record deaths almost on weekly basis”, he said.