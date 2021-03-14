Femi Solar to premiere ‘Spot On’ album

Music industry awaits the album premiere of jasa gospel singer and performer, Femi Oladele, otherwise known as Femi Solar, as plans have been concluded by the singer to drop his latest musical project, Spot On.

Information pieced together by R suggested that Solar and his team picked March 21 for the premiere that is expected to draw the presence of top Nigerian entertainers from within and outside the country.

The new album would have dropped last year but Solar was said to have postponed the release and his yearly concert due to restrictions placed by government to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Speaking about his new work and what fans should expect, Solar said the new album would premeire at Best Western Hotel, Iyaganku, GRA, Ibadan, oyo State and would put into consideration covid-19 guidelines to restrict the number of guests.

“This is an album that I have worked day and night on and I am looking forward to have a nice premiere where my fans from different parts of the world would come around to have a feel of what we have been working on. We understand the Covid-19 restrictions and we will ensure that our guests observe the guidelines laid down by the government”, he said.

