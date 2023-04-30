Jasa gospel singer and songwriter, Femi Oladele, popular as Femi Solar, is set to host a listening party for his new album during the week and it is expected to be attended by his fans and colleagues in the music industry.

He will also be holding a housewarming party on the same day as the event is expected to be graced by family members, friends and others. The new mansion, according to Solar, took him over four years to complete, saying he took his time to build himself the house of his dream.

Solar announced in a press release that he will host the listening party event today at the MAUVE 21 event centre.

The singer, who floated a music studio in Ibadan some months back, is also expected to open his new home that same day.

According to him, the album and listening party is also a platform to celebrate his music career which has earned him recognition within and outside Nigeria.

The Jasa gospel singer also stated that he would use the opportunity to recognise those that made his journey into the music industry smooth.

“The album listening party and housewarming will be an avenue for celebration. To recognise those that helped me along the way, making sure of a smooth footing for me.

“To celebrate God’s faithfulness and encourage everyone. It has not been easy but tenacity and passion for the job sustained him even when every other thing had failed.

“I have always been passionate about my music and other entertainment commitments. God has been merciful to me and I am grateful because nothing else could have sustained this brand without the God factor in my life,” he said.

