Femi Otedola files N1bn libel suit against ex-VP Sambo’s aide

Nigerian businessman Femi Otedola has taken legal action, directing his lawyers to file a ₦1 billion lawsuit against Umar Sani, the former spokesperson to ex-Vice President Namadi Sambo, over alleged libel.



“Because of these deliberate lies and unfounded allegations, I have instructed my lawyers to file a ₦1 billion libel suit against Umar Sani,” Otedola said in a statement.



“People must learn that reputations are not to be toyed with for cheap propaganda and also to serve as a deterrent for other mischief makers in the future. I will go to every extent that this is achieved.”



Sani had accused Otedola, an ally of Aliko Dangote, of benefitting from the petroleum subsidy, alleging that his company, Zenon Petroleum and Gas Ltd., gave marked money to Farouk Lawan under the guise of a sting operation.



Their disagreement follows Otedola’s intervention in the ongoing dispute between Dangote Refinery and the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN). He had advised DAPPMAN members to adapt to change.



Otedola has previously claimed that about ₦2 trillion was siphoned in questionable fuel subsidy payments during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan between 2009 and 2015.

He also called on the Federal Government to publish the subsidy claims report. Sani, however, accused him of feigning moral authority in the refinery-marketers dispute. Otedola responded by accusing the former aide of libel and attempting to distort history.



The billionaire businessman said Sani’s claims were an effort to drag his name “into disrepute and allegations of complicity in the subsidy fraud. His insinuations are false, baseless, and a shameless attempt to pander to lies and rewrite history.”



Otedola further challenged “Sani and others who peddle these half-baked stories” to read his recently launched book Making It Big and “study the facts, and stop disgracing yourselves with ignorance.”



“I have nothing to hide, and I have always acted in the interest of truth and accountability. Those who benefited from subsidy fraud know themselves. I will not sit back and allow falsehood to be written into history,” Otedola said.

