Multiple-awards-winning Nollywood actor and producer, Femi Adebayo, has released the official trailer of his new Netflix original epic Yoruba Movie, JagunJagun (The Warrior).

The actor, whose 2022 epic Movie, Agensikole (King of Thieves), bagged 8 nominations at the 9th edition of the AMVCA, is back again with yet another action-packed epic Movie.

While taking to his official Twitter account to post the 2 minutes and 20 seconds long video trailer, the actor said the dream of his new project is to surpass the achievements recorded by Agensikole.

According to him, surpassing Agensikole initially seemed impossible, but with what has been put in place during the course of producing JagunJagun, he does not doubt that his new project will outperform the previous one.

He wrote, “The dream was to surpass Agesinkole in every ramification. It almost seemed impossible because people kept asking, ‘WHAT ELSE COULD BE BIGGER THAN Ageshinkole??’ Well, it happened. We beat our record!

“We made a didactic story about LIFE, POWER, PEOPLE, CHANGE, CHANCE, and PURPOSE. We made a story that talks about the TWO important days of our lives as HUMANS – The day we were BORN and the day we find out WHY we were born.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, we made JAGUNJAGUN! This movie made warriors of us; it called to our inner strength – and we answered. There is a fighter in all of us. What calls to your inner warrior?”

JagunJagun, which was co-directed by Adebayo Tijani and Tope Adebayo, is set to be released on Netflix on August 10, featuring top Nollywood actors such as Odunlade Adekola, Adebayo Salami, Dele Odule, Muyiwa Ademola, Fathia Balogun, Lateef Adedimeji, and Femi Adebayo himself, among others.

The movie, which centered on the theme of birth, will join the likes of Anikulapo, Elesin Oba, and Ayinla among others as Yoruba-speaking Nollywood movies that appear on Netflix.