Female university lecturer, husband kidnapped in Plateau

Gunmen on rampage in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State have kidnapped Professor Grace Ayanbimpe of the Department of Medical Microbiology, the University of Jos along with her husband.

Tribune Online learnt the kidnappers numbering about seven invaded the residence of the university lecturer and her husband close to Stanel Oil at Lamingo area of Jos North local government area of the state.

It was gathered that the two of them were abducted in the early hour of Monday and taken to an unknown destination.

A source close to the family who did not want his name in print said the incident happened precisely at 2:00 am adding that the operation lasted for just 10 minutes before they bolted away in the two vehicles they brought.

“They broke into their apartment and shot into the air. Neighbours who were terrified by sounds of gunshots could not come out for fear of being hit by stray bullets. So, at daybreak this morning, we discovered that the Gunmen had taken the professor and her husband away. We don’t know where they are right now,” he said.

When Tribune Online visited the Department of the Microbiology University of Jos and staff were seen in groups discussing the unfortunate incident in a hush tune but none was willing to speak with unknown faces.

The Head of Department, Microbiology, Dr Mark Okolo, could not be reached for comment but a female staff who craved anonymity simply declared thus: “We just heard of the incident but pray that both the husband and wife will be released unhurt.

Also, the Spokesman of State Police Command, ASP Ubah Ogaba, promised to get back to our correspondent when contacted.

