Female tech experts seek collaboration with Kwara govt

A female tech expert in Kwara State, Islamiyat Oyin Olodo, has sought collaboration with the state government to grow more female owners of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the state and beyond.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Friday, Olodo, who is the convener of the CTF Business Tribe, said that she has taken her business beyond the North Central zone and the country in the bid to develop female entrepreneurs.

She described her organization as a direct response to the federal government’s strategic policy on the digital economy, saying, “We are set to take Nigerian businesses beyond West Africa,”

“Largely a Kwara State-based concern with the network in North Central states, CTF Business Tribe, over the years has built connections of entrepreneurs and professionals across the country”, she said after she won the prestigious Elite Vabez Special Recognition Award earlier in September.

Tech experts in Kwara state credited her work as part of the reasons why economic activities survived the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We created a community built to harness technology to project Nigeria businesses for both local and global opportunities,” she said.

Through capacity-building webinars, CTF Business Tribe partnered with top Nigeria Sales and Marketing experts to organize several capacity-building webinars and workshop, which includes career development online training.

In three years, Islamiyat Oyin Olodo has organized seven events that bring small and medium-scale business owners and brands together for the purpose of marketing and sales, which has brought thousands of businesses in Nigeria to the limelight.

The Elite Vibez, an award institution specialized in spotting young start-up businesses recognized Olodo and her CTF Business Tribe for an ‘Award Recognition’ for promoting Small, Medium-sized, and large-scale Enterprises in North Central Nigeria.

