As part of efforts to empower the girl-child, an Abuja-based non-governmental body, Give-Girls-A-Chance Project, in collaboration with Premiere Academy, started the session for school girls with a self-awareness and empowerment seminar, as part of a general programme of orientation activities and capacity building for students, preparatory to the commencement of the new academic session.

The seminar, which was put in place for only female students, follows a similar seminar that was put in place by the school and the NGO before the close of last academic session.

The focus of the seminar was to ensure that the girls get the necessary information and assistance needed to navigate the realities of life as female students

In his welcome remarks, Premiere Academy’s Director, Academics and Administration, Chris Akinsonwon, noted that the Premiere Academy Girl-child Empowerment Series represent an important part of the well-planned activities and initiatives which the School’s Standing Committee on Girl-Child Protection and Grooming executes regularly to ensure female students of the school enjoy best support possible at all times in the school.

He restated the school’s commitment to its vision of creating a conducive environment that encourages holistic development and imparting of all-round quality education to students.

Akinsonwon also pointed out that since 2005 when the school was established, the mission to produce all-rounded, well-adjusted, socially aware and responsible students who are expected to grow up to become the pride of the nation in different areas of endeavour, has remained the cornerstone of all activities and investments made.

“We are deliberate at Premiere Academy in fostering the all-round development of our students, both male and female. By providing them with the support, knowledge and skills they need, we are shaping future leaders, innovators, and change-makers. Our commitment to holistic development ensures that our students are equipped with the tools to excel academically, thrive socially, and make a positive impact in the world.

“We shall remain unwavering in ensuring that our students are always guided and shaped by the standards of critical thinking, ethical principles, discipline and pursuit of values that deepen self-worth and personal integrity,” he stated.

Chinwe Nkiru Okafor, the Programmes Manager of Give-Girls-a-Chance programme, who shed light on the importance of self-awareness and good etiquette for the girl-child, noted that “In a society that is constantly evolving, it is essential for the girl-child to develop self-awareness and possess good etiquette.”

She added that these are crucial qualities in shaping their personal growth, enabling them to make confident decisions and empowering them to become leaders in various spheres of society.

“Self-awareness is the foundation upon which personal development is built. It involves understanding one’s strengths, weaknesses, values, and aspirations. Today’s girl-child must recognize her unique qualities and value in every aspect of life. By nurturing qualities like self-esteem, self-motivation, and self-discipline, she can harness her full potential towards the vital role of decision-making, thereby enabling her to make choices that align with her passions and goals and contribute meaningfully to her family, schools, and society,” she submitted.





Okafor also tasked the students on the importance of embracing personal worth and nurturing self-confidence, charisma, assertiveness and independent decision making. These, she further explained, would help the girl-child overcome feelings of inferiority, recognize her worth and not rely on external validation to make independent decisions and assert herself in various situations.

“A self-aware girl understands her strengths and is not afraid of showcasing her uniqueness, attracting others with her charisma, intelligence, and authenticity. Girls who are self-aware are equipped with the tools to discover their true potential, communicate effectively, and make informed decisions that will shape their lives. By embodying good etiquette, the girl-child is able to cultivate respect, integrity, and social grace, thereby enhancing her personal and professional relationships,” she counselled.

