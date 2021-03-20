Female size and sexual pleasure

THERE is a lot about female size that a couple must understand in order to derive sexual pleasure.When I talk about the female size, I mean the physiological and healthy state of the female organ. These contribute to the overall sexual fulfilment of the couple. The following are some of the issues to be given consideration in this matter.

The size of the Vagina

According to a paper written by one Rachel Nall, “A woman’s vagina is a sex organ as well as part of the birth canal. Just as women can have different sized breasts, hands, and feet, the size and depth of vaginas can also vary. According to one study, the average depth of a vagina is about 3.77 inches, which is 9.6 centimeters (cm). Other sources suggest that the average range of size may be about 3 to 7 inches (approximately 7.6–17.7 cm) . But, not many couples are aware of these variations in size. A knowledge of this is a bonus to enjoying great sex in marriage.

Size and appearance of the vagina

Rachel further states that, “The depth of the vagina is measured from the opening of the vagina to the tip of the cervix, which opens into the uterus. A report in the BJOG: An International Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology said that the average depth of the vagina is about 3.77 inches (9.6 cm), but that vaginal depth and appearance can vary widely.” As a matter of fact, it is also known that the depth of the vagina (from the opening to the tip of the cervix) can measure anywhere up to 7 inches (17.7 cm).

The vagina leads to the cervix, which separates the uterus and the vagina. Several types of tissue line the inside of the vagina, including the mucosa. The mucosa is made up of specialized cells that secrete a lubricating fluid, which helps the vaginal walls to stretch. e exterior portion of the female genitals is the vulva. The vulva includes the labia minora and majora — the lip-like parts of the female genitals. The appearance of vulvas varies widely. The skin may be the same color or darker than the rest of the body. The labia majora, which are the external “lips,” can vary from around 2.7 to 4.7 inches (7 to 12 cm) in length.The clitoris ranges from about 0.1 to 1.3 inches (5 to 35 mm) in size but swells and enlarges if a woman is aroused.

What affects vaginal size?

The vagina’s size and depth changes in certain situations. It can stretch to accommodate the insertion of a tampon, a finger, or a penis.

During arousal, more blood flows to the vagina. This causes the vagina to elongate and the cervix, or tip of the uterus, to lift up slightly, allowing more of a penis, finger, or sex toy to fit in the vagina. While a vagina expands during arousal, a large penis or sex toy can still cause discomfort when having sex.

How does the vagina change over time?

The factors of child birth and age have no bearing to the depth of the vagina, according to series of studies. The vagina will not change in appearance since it is internal. However, the following changes do occur about the vagina:

The labia may appear smaller over time because of the amount of estrogen in the body decreases with age, which can reduce fat and collagen.

The genitals may also appear to change color, becoming lighter or darker with hormonal changes over time.

Child birth experiences make some women to find that their vagina feels different.While the tissues in the vagina do stretch to accommodate a baby; this is not permanent. If a person thinks their vagina feels different after childbirth, a doctor may recommend Kegel exercises, which involve squeezing and releasing the muscles used to control urination to help strengthen the pelvic floor.

The vagina can stretch to accommodate the insertion of a tapon, fingers etc. During arousal, more blood flows to the vagina. This causes the vagina to elongate.

Vagina size and penis length

The average erect penis is about 33 percent longer than the average vagina. While both penis and vagina sizes can vary, these organs can usually accommodate each other. A 2015 study found the average erect penis length to be just over 5 inches (13.12 cm). Some women may report discomfort if their sexual partner has a penis that is larger than average. It may be painful or uncomfortable if an object such as a penis or sex toy hits the cervix. Having adequate lubrication and communicating any discomfort to a partner can help keep sexual activity pleasurable. While a vagina expands during arousal, a large penis or sex toy can still cause discomfort when having sex.

How to keep the vagina healthy

Keeping to normal personal hygiene: changing out of wet clothing and swimsuits as quickly as possible to reduce the risk of infection; changing pads and tampons frequently using protection during sexual activity, and refraining from wearing clothing that is too tight, which can contribute to irritation and excess sweat.

My book enjoying great sex life is still available for sale. Please contact 08112658560 for details.

