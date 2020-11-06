Female Nigerian musicians have carved a distinct niche in the entertainment industry ― King Joel

Nigerian-American rapper, King Joel has revealed that he looks forward to working with some of the most prolific female artistes in Nigeria. He revealed, in a recent chat with TribuneOnline that female entertainers have carved a distinct niche for themselves in their respective choices and genre of music.

Speaking on his choice of female artistes to work with, King Joel noted that Nigeria is blessed award-winning musicians like Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Niniola, Waje, Omawunmi, Chidinma among others and having collaboration with any of them won’t be a bad idea because it would have a blend of rap and Afro Pop.

When asked if has a crush on any of the top female Nigerian artistes at the moment, he said, “Not really, but definitely, I appreciate every artistic qualities they all possess as they have placed the Nigerian music industry across the globe with their distinctive sounds and style of music.”

