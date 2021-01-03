Female journalist robbed in Benin

The orgy of robbery and sundry crimes in Benin City, Edo State capital, continued with impunity on Sunday as a female journalist, Flora Bossey, was attacked and robbed by some gunmen, while she went for an Automated Machine Stand ATM, transaction.

The journalist who was at one of the ATMs located at the beginning of Airport Road in the King’s Square in Benin City was robbed as she soon as finished withdrawing some cash.

The suspected gunmen numbering two had waited for her to finish the cash withdrawal and immediately swooped on her at gunpoint.

The gunmen collected her two ATM Cards, mobile phones with Glo and MTN lines as well as other personal items.

According to her, the men later moved towards the Airport road end of the state capital moment after the attack. Narrating her ordeal, Bossey said the sight of the gunmen was very scary, though she was not injured by the attackers, but they only made away with all her belongings.

She said, they took her Zenith and First Bank ATM cards and forced her to give them the secret number.

She, however, thanked God for sparing her life as she advised residents in Benin city and environs to be wary of the kind of ATM stand they visit for the transaction.

Bossey is a former Vice Chairman of the Nigeria Union Of Journalists, NUJ, Edo State Council.

