Female inmates must have equal access to basic healthcare, menstrual hygiene — NYSC

National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) has reiterated that female inmates at correctional centres in the country must have equal access to basic healthcare, particularly, menstrual hygiene.

This, the scheme said, is necessary because menstrual health is a core part of human health and a human right that should be provided for all.

The scheme stated this when corps members from its Medical Community Development Service (CDS) group in Oyo State donated basic medical items to inmates at the Agodi Custodial Centre, Ibadan on Monday.

The corps members led by NYSC officials including the Schedule Officer, Medical CDS, NYSC Oyo, Adebayo Bamgbose, donated items including malaria drugs, sanitary pads, toiletries, rice etc. that were received by Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) officials led by the Deputy Comptroller of Corrections, Babatunde Olusola.

President of the CDS group, Rose Oladele, noted that the donation which is part of the scheme’s Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD) was borne out of the desire to provide basic medical services to people in the rural communities and those with limited access.

“One way by which we can show love to people as healthcare professionals is to provide them with access to basic health care information and services and that is why we have come here today to provide these inmates with basic healthcare services and products that they need and also to do basic checkups for them.

“For basic items, we actually have materials for hygiene; we have toiletries, disinfectants and soaps because we know that hygiene is very important to health.

“We also have drugs including anti-malaria, paracetamol, vitamin C’s and those drugs that can at least help them bridge the lack of access.

“For the females, we have menstrual hygiene products including pads. This is because menstrual health is a core part of human health. Female inmates should have access to menstrual health because it is a human right. This will help them manage their menstruation with dignity as much as possible.

“We also brought anti-malaria drugs because Nigeria is endemic to malaria and has a high malaria infection rate. These items will help them be able to combat maria infections,” Oladele said.

Speaking with newsmen after the donation, the Assistant Comptroller of Corrections, Oluwatosin Otubu, noted that the items received from the NYSC have continued to assist the service in taking care of the inmates.

She said: “This is a very good gesture. And this is not the first time. Some of them have been here before from different batches and they bring drink and drugs, conduct a series of tests for the inmates.

“These items have been going a long way to help the service. Gestures like this really help the inmates a lot.”