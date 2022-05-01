Female fans throw brassieres at Burna Boy as he thrills at Madison Square

If there is one word that could best describe Burna Boy’s performance days back at the iconic Madison Square in New York, it has to be Magic!

The Afrofusion poster-boy, dazzled over 20,000 energized fans in a thrilling, mind-blowing and highly energetic performance at his “One Night in Space” concert in New York.

Female fans who could not contain their excitement took the expression of their love for the singer to another level as they removed their braziers and threw them to the singer on stage from different directions, telling him they wanted more of his sound.

Burna who did not feel offended about the gesture asked for more braziers from his female fans who did not hesitate to ‘bless’ him with colourful braziers.

The Grammy award-winning singer sold out at the popular Madison Square and entertained his fans with his rich music catalogue that spans decades of his work as an artist.

Introduced by American rapper, Busta Rhymes, the Afrofusion sensation who was joined by the spectacular legendary Senegalese singer Youssou N’Dour, spiced up his entry performance with a powerful rendition of their classic tune ‘Level Up’ — in a style akin to the invocation of the spirits in libations transforms this particular highlight of the show — with strings and guitars reigning supreme in a beautiful synergy of sounds from the continent.





Burna Boy served the insatiable audience with clean angles and smooth lines, even performing one never-before-heard song from his forthcoming album, in a single-handed live rendition of performances of his smash hits like “Like To Party”, “Bank On It”, “23”, “Wetin Dey Sup”, “Dangote”, “Killing Dem”, and so many more, making it clear that he remains one of the best performers alive!