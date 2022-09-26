Fellow Nigerians, here are strategic ways you can avoid ‘billing’

One of the best ways to avoid financial constraints in Nigeria is to avoid “billing”. The “billing” referred to is the urgent financial responsibilities from friends, families and so on.

You know, the one that leaves your account balance weeping profusely? That is exactly the type of billing you need to avoid.

Your personal bills like electricity bills, house rent, and groceries are needed for your survival, but “billings” will send you back to your village.

Messages like “send me urgent 2K,” “buy pizza and shawarma for me,” “let us ball this weekend,” “next week is my birthday” will only make your account balance miserable and sad.

As funny as this sounds, you will seriously need this tip on how to avoid billing so you can still stay in the city and not be sent back to your village.

1. Teach them how to fish

A lot of people don’t want to know how to fish, but if you fish for them, they will eat it joyfully. This means people don’t want to work, but when you spend on them, they will “chop” your money with all gladness.

However, accepting every billing and promising to fund it will only make you miserable financially. Imagine how your heart breaks at the sight of a debit alert. If this continues, you might need a heart transplant before you know it.

So to avoid being billed all the time, give them ideas on how to get money for themselves in a responsible manner, and advise them to learn trades or handiwork that can serve as a side hustle.

You can read up how to avoid needing urgent 2k or refer them to the post.

2. Avoid showing off

Small credit alert and you have your status filled with posts like ‘I don arrive’, ‘what a faithful God we serve’, ‘I don hammer’, ‘chopping the life of my head’ with pictures of you in a big restaurant ordering different dishes. Your “village people” will send people in need of “urgent 2k” to storm your DM.

If you do not wish to go back to your village farming cocoa and yam, avoid showing off that you have cool cash. A lot of people will assume you are rich and keep asking you to shoulder various unnecessary responsibilities.

3. Avoid certain calls or chats





Yes, you read that right. Ignoring the calls of people who ask for urgent 2k or free shopping is the best lifesaver. You won’t be saving only your life but also your bank account. These people can drain you if you keep picking their calls.

When they call once and you don’t pick up, they will refrain from disturbing you. A word is enough for the wise.

You can even go as far as refraining from checking their status.

4. Fish out the urgent 2k friends

This is not you being mean or stingy, it is just you applying financial wisdom. The earlier you fish out your urgent 2k friends, the better for you.

You will be amazed that these same people have their money saved somewhere while asking you for money to ‘hold body’. The benevolent spirit in you won’t want you to stop the ‘giveaway’ but it might be sending you back to your village. Another irony is that these people find it hard to come through for you in your darkest time. Bro, sis, use this wisdom well.

