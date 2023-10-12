Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Ikuforiji Abdulrahman, known professionally as Oxlade, took centre stage at the annual music and cultural celebration ‘Felabration’, which kicked off in grand style at the New Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos State on Monday night.

The ‘Felabration’ festival, which runs for a week from the October 9 to 15, honours the late Fela Kuti, who was born on October 15, 1938, and is renowned for pioneering the Afrobeat genre, which fuses traditional African rhythms with jazz, funk, and high-energy percussion. His music and message resonate with fans worldwide, even to date.

The opening night of Felabration 2023 was nothing short of spectacular, with a lineup of talented artists paying homage to Fela Kuti’s groundbreaking music and outspoken activism.

The highlight of the evening was the electrifying performance by Nigerian singer and songwriter, Oxlade, who took to the stage as the opening act.

Oxlade, known for his soulful voice and Afrobeat-infused melodies, delivered a memorable performance that had the crowd on their feet. He sang some of his popular hits, such as ‘Away’, ‘O2’, ‘Ojuju’, ‘Kulosa’, and ‘Myself’.

Shortly before his performance, the 26-year-old music star expressed delight at the opportunity to perform at Felabration 2023.

He said, “I feel fortunate to be playing here tonight, especially in celebration of the legendary Fela; I’m happy and blessed. It means a lot to my career, and it made me happy that I got to do this at this point in my life.”

Concerning the ‘Felabration’ celebration, Oxlade expressed delight at the turnout, reception of his music and Afrobeat appreciation despite the dominance of Afrobeats.

“Everything is African music; nothing is taking the shine off anything. There has to be an evolution in life, and Afrobeat has evolved too. We younger artistes propagating the Afrobeats genre owe our roots and success to Afrobeat and the solid foundation Fela Kuti set. His contributions to the growth of the Nigerian music industry are undeniable”he noted.

With Oxlade’s stellar opening performance setting the stage, this year’s festival promises to be an unforgettable tribute to the one and only Fela Kuti.

In addition to the musical performances, Felabration also hosts various events, including art exhibitions, panel discussions, and film screenings that explore the themes of Fela Kuti’s music and activism.





