Felabration 2022: ‘Dress Like Fela’ catches buzz with N1m cash prize

After a month-long call for entries, judges of the ‘Dress Like Fela’ fashion competition is on the search for the next big fashion designer. The competition, an arm of the 2022 ‘Felabration’, will have renowned designers Frank Osodi and Lanre Da-Silva as judges.

Scheduled to hold as a physical event on October 15, the competition was conceptualised to create more cultural awareness and an opportunity to showcase Fela-inspired outfits.

According to organisers, the competition has two segments which are for the audience and upcoming designers. The audience is expected to pick the winner of the fashion show while prizes for the winner of the fashion show include a sum of one million naira, mentorship from a leading fashion designer, and publicity opportunities.

In the same vein, the audience will also be allowed to participate in the competition. Ten members of the audience who dresses like Fela will be selected and will stand a chance of winning when the audience chooses the eventual winner.

Earlier in the year, a call for entries was made to artists and dancers to participate in the arts and Afrobics dance competitions in anticipation of ‘Felabration 2022’.

Over the years in the world of arts, dance and fashion, Felabration has provided a platform for stardom for young creatives and Felabration’s website is rich with images and videos from these events.

Other events lined up for Felabration 2022 include the 10th edition of the Secondary Schools Debate, the symposium also known as the ‘Fela debates’ which is in its 14th year, seven days of music concerts featuring Nigerian/International artistes and ‘The Felabration Ladies’ webinar.