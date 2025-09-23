Feeding others meant more than Guinness World Record — Hilda Baci

Nigerian chef and restaurateur Hilda Baci has said that feeding people mattered more to her than the Guinness World Record during her recent attempt to cook the largest pot of jollof rice.

Speaking in a video shared on X by HipTV on Tuesday, Baci recalled how a custom-made giant pot collapsed midway through the record attempt at the World Jollof Festival in Lagos on September 12.

“When we had the mishap with the pot, my first few seconds, my heart was in my hands. I was very scared, very worried,” she said.

“For me, the record was not the most important thing. It was important that people got to taste and enjoy the food we had spent hours making.”

Baci described the incident as “a blessing in disguise,” explaining that the pot’s collapse actually made food distribution easier.

The chef and her team prepared nearly 8,780 kilograms of jollof rice in a six-metre-wide, 23,000-litre pot, which buckled while being lifted for weighing.

Despite the scare, the food remained intact, and Guinness World Records later confirmed her as the official record-holder.

Reflecting on the tense moment, Baci said transparency was her priority: “So I reached out to our adjudicator, and I let him know that the pot caved…we had to look for different cameras to see if we had a clear recording of that, because for me, transparency is very, very important.”

Celebrating her second Guinness World Record after her 2023 cooking marathon, she added, “It’s just a testament that God is good and I’m a child of grace. When I tell you grace is here and you doubt me, look at my track record. Trust the Lord.”

