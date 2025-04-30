Fedpoly Offa matriculates 4,311 students for 2024/2025 academic session

Federal Polytechnic Offa, Kwara State, on Wednesday matriculated a total of 4,311 National Diploma (Full-Time and Part-Time) and Higher National Diploma students for the 2024/2025 academic session in a combined admission ceremony.

Speaking during the matriculation ceremony at the permanent site of the institution in Offa, the Rector, Engineer Dr. Kadiri Kamoru, said that over 10,000 candidates applied for admission in the current academic session.

A total of 1,679 candidates were offered admission into the ND Part-Time programme, while 4,452 candidates were admitted into the HND Full-Time programme.

The Rector, who described the admission process as highly competitive, advised the matriculants not to take their admission for granted or treat it with levity.

“This success of yours should not be short-lived. You must do everything humanly possible to defend your current champion status,” he said.

Some of the schools in the polytechnic include the School of Administrative and Business Studies, School of Applied Sciences, School of Communication and Media Studies, School of Computing, School of Entrepreneurship, School of Environmental Studies, School of General Studies, School of Industrial Engineering and Technology, School of Information Technology, School of Management Studies, School of Natural Resources Engineering, and School of Science and Technology.

The Rector, who stated that school is not a scam, “as some naysayers would have you believe,” added that the essence of education is not merely certification but lies in a deeper passion for excellence.

“This polytechnic offers you a unique opportunity to excel among equals. The mantra of my administration is ‘the Polytechnic must work’ across all facets of development. Hence, we are committed to transforming the FEDPOFFA landscape and positioning it as a critical driver of growth in infrastructure, human capital development, innovative research, entrepreneurship, enhanced community impact, staff and student welfare, improved accreditation, and institutional ranking.

“We are intentional and strategic in this approach, conscientiously creating opportunities you can tap into during your time here. Through the establishment of the Skills Development Centre (SDC), we have introduced programmes that will add value and enable you to graduate with practical skills beyond academic degrees,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede, represented by Alhaji Habeeb Mayaki, charged the students to be obedient and of good character during and after their stay in school.

The JAMB Registrar urged the students to always keep in mind the importance of striving for success in their endeavours, so they can eventually give back to the institution as a form of appreciation and contribution to its development.