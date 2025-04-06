Fedpoly Bauchi installs CCTV cameras to beef up internal security, address exam malpractice

The Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, has declared that a TETFund-supported research project which was started from the last two years has been completed which will allow the Institution to expand Closed-circuit Television (CCTV) coverage beyond classrooms to outdoor areas in order to beef up internal security of the environment.

Currently, the Institution has install CCTV cameras in a few examination halls in order to combat examination malpractices and improve campus security.

Also, the Institution is studying with the aim of reviewing the Students Handbook in order to include prohibited crimes such as cybercrime that is not currently in the handbook to make it a punishable crime.

The disclosure was made by Rector of the Polytechnic, Sani Usman, while speaking with Journalists during the 2025 resource inspection and accreditation visit by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) on Sunday.

The Rector said that: “We’ve installed cameras in key classrooms, leveraging solar inverters now available in many of our halls. Our aim is to ensure that there is visibility all the time within the environment.”

He stressed that, “The initiative, was part of our broader efforts to curb both examination malpractice and security breaches around the institution. We are cultivating a decent community.”

On the visit of the NBTE to the Institution, the Rector said that it was long over due considering that it is supposed to be done every Four years to ensure that academic programmes are in tune with the guidelines.

According to him, “The accreditation exercise was crucial in evaluating the institution’s performance over the past Five years and ensuring its academic programmes, personnel, and equipment remain up-to-date.”

He confirmed that 78 programmes were reviewed by the NBTE during the Two days rigorous exercise stating that, “The teams has completed their visit, and we now await their findings.”

Speaking further, Sani Usman said that,”We are ready for the exercise as you saw, the teams did what they were sent to do and we are confident that if not all, most of the programmes will receive positive responses.”

Speaking during the review of the exercise, Director of Polytechnic Programmes and Team Lead for the NBTE team, Dr. Fatima Umar, urged the institution to address infrastructure and manpower gaps, which are the major observation across the programmes visited.

Represented by Adesina Oluade, Fatima Umar highlighted issues such as the lack of students handbooks, academic journals, and unstable power supply as areas requiring urgent attention.

She emphasised that the accreditation process was aimed to reinforce quality assurance in service delivery pledging a fair and transparent evaluation of the institution.

The Director also commended the Management for providing an enabling environment for the teams to operate within a short period.

