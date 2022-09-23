FEDMAT College emerges best school in Mathematics Olympiad 2022 edition

FEDMAT College, Akobo-Ojuirin, Olorunda Aaba, Ibadan, Oyo State, has emerged as the overall best college in the National Mathematics Olympiad competition, 2022 edition, Junior category, conducted by the Mathematics Association of Nigeria(MAN), held recently.

In a chat with Tribune Online, the student of the college who represented Oyo State at the national level of the competition, Samuel Oladele, attributed his success story to the college’s state–of–the–art teaching and learning facilities, as well as the experienced and qualified teachers in the college.

“This year’s National Mathematics Olympiad competition was held at the Federal College of Education, Osiele, Abeokuta. I performed brilliantly well at the local and at state levels of the competition, which qualified me to represent Oyo State in the quiz segment at the national level.

“There were many schools from other states in the country that took part in the competition. And at the end of the exercise, I did my state proud by leading other states in the country. Ogun State came second while Enugu State finished third respectively,” he said.

Speaking about his school, he said: “ FEDMAT College is one of the private secondary schools in Oyo state that can boast of well-equipped teaching and learning facilities that make every subject learnable. It is a child–friendly college.

He also thanked God, as well as his Mathematics teacher, Mr Samuel Ajayi, who stood by him during the local, state and national levels of the competition, where he emerged as the overall best student.

Speaking in the same vein, one of the teachers in the college Mr Samuel Ajayi, attested that the college’s successes in external or certificated examinations since inception is not by accident, it has always been by merit.

According to him, the school has what it takes to train and impart knowledge to students effectively. He noted that all the teachers in the school have developed skills that can expose students to the knowledge of the subjects, using different methods to understand the concept of the subject.

On her part, the proprietress of the college Mrs Olufumilayo Okundade said that since FEDMAT primary school section took off in January 2004, the school management has been making tremendous efforts to establish a standard private secondary school in the state that can deliver the 21st-century secondary education.

“It has been our vision that FEDMAT school will be one of the foremost schools in the country. This, she said, informed the school management to invest in human and infrastructural development for the effective take-off of the college,” she said.

Speaking further, she said, “ our priority is the employment of seasoned graduate subject teachers, who can give what it takes to produce knowledgeable students, as well as making the school environment learning-friendly, having put in place teaching facilities for the effective teaching and learning process. As a matter of fact, we have a structure in place that can deliver quality education.

“This is not the first time our students would represent the state at the national competitions. We are also doing very well in sciences and other subjects,” she stated.

