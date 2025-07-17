Federalism was not just Chief Awolowo’s vision, it was the consensus of Nigeria’s founding fathers  —Amb Awolowo Dosumu

Goodwill message to the national summit on the future of Nigeria’s constitutional democracy (organised by The Patriots)

Protocols

I feel highly privileged to have been invited to extend my goodwill to this historic gathering, a citizenled initiative on an issue so critical that it speaks directly to the stability, and indeed, the very survival of our country, and I do so with deep respect and a profound sense of optimism.

This National Summit stands out not just for its urgency, but for its authenticity. It is the people, through respected voices of conscience like The Patriots, ably led by Chief Emeka Anyaoku, who are charting a path toward a constitution that truly works for all Nigerians. I salute them, as well as their Organising Committee, for the incredible effort that must has been deployed to mobilise the array of critical stakeholders in the Nigerian project that have gathered here and across the globe, physically and virtually.

I, and I am sure a significant number of Nigerians agree with me, sincerely hope that federalism will be top among the foundational issues addressed at this gathering.

As Chief Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ once declared, ‘…in the peculiar circumstances of Nigeria, only a federal constitution can foster unity with concord among the diverse national groups in the country, as well as promote economy and efficiency in administration…’

This was not just a casual preference. It was the product of rigorous, statistical, and global research that was evidence-based, reasoned, and enduring in its import.

Federalism was not just Chief Awolọwọ’s vision. It was the consensus of Nigeria’s founding fathers. And the golden era of developmental strides by the regions, whether in education, infrastructure, agriculture, or industry, owed much to the constitutional framework within which they, fortunately, chose to operate. A structure that empowered federating units to flourish while preserving national unity.

As this Summit convenes, I earnestly hope, and fervently pray, that its outcomes will not only be heard, but will be acted upon by those in authority. If they do so with courage and clarity, they will, undoubtedly, write their names in letters of gold in the annals of Nigeria’s constitutional democracy, stability and progress.

In conclusion, I wish us all fruitful deliberations.

Thank you, and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.