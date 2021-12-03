Federal University Lokoja matriculates 3,765 students, warns against cultism, other social vices

The Federal University Lokoja (FUL) has matriculated 3,765 new students into various faculties of the Institution for the 2020/2021 academic session.

Addressing the students, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Professor Olayemi Akinwumi, warned the new students against Cultism, indecent dressing, examination malpractice and other social vices that are inimical to their future.

“This citadel of learning has zero-tolerance for cultism and cult-related activities by students, avoid involving yourself in activities of any association that is not registered in the University

“Work hard and conscientiously to avoid the temptations of examination malpractices because anyone caught will be automatically booted out of the University.

“Don’t expose the areas of your bodies that may lead to the unnecessary attraction of the opposite sex. Dress decently at all times to avoid the temptation of being raped or seduced by either male or female counterparts as the case may be.

“The males among you are not expected to wear tattered jeans/clothes and unkempt hair” the Vice-Chancellor warned.

While congratulating the Matriculants for scaling through the hurdles of admission processes that brought them to the prestigious institution on merit, the Vice-Chancellor averred that the ceremony was a stepping stone to their future and called on them to embrace the process with all seriousness it deserves.

“It is my delight to welcome you to this all-important activity in the lives of these young and unassuming future leaders of this country who have taken a very giant stride in the moulding of their tomorrow.

“This is the beginning of what they will be in future that they want to sow the seed in this exercise of matriculation into studentship of the Federal University Lokoja.

“You should at all times look back and remember the home you are coming from and reflect on your activities in the few years you will spend in this university in search of academic laurels that will launch you into the future” he advised.

The Vice-Chancellor who advised the students to always make the student handbook their guide urged them to always channel their complaints to the appropriate quarters instead of taking the law into their hands and assured that the university will continue to live up to expectations especially in the areas of the welfare of the students.

The highlight of the ceremony was the administration of oath on the matriculants.

Aishat Zubairu a student of the faculty of education while speaking to journalists, promised that she will be law-abiding, focus on her studies in order to graduate with high grades to make her parents proud.

She also advised other students to be obedient and work hard to graduate at the stipulated year without any academic spillover.

