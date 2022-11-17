Federal University Dutse ASUU protests, rejects FG ‘no-work, no-pay’ policy

THE Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) Federal University Dutse (FUD) branch has staged a peaceful demonstration in protest of the withholding of its members’ October half salary by the Federal Government.

Speaking to newsmen, the branch chairman of ASUU, Comrade Bashir Yusuf, condemned the federal government’s decision.

The ASUU chairman said, “the academic staff union of the university rejected, in totality, the casualisation of academic staff of Nigerian universities.”

Comrade Yusuf explain that “as you are fully aware the academic staff union of universities suspended its eight months strike on the 14th of October 2022 and the federal government decided to pay ASUU members salaries for October 2022 on a pro-rata basis making us to be part-time or casual workers.”

According to him “this action is against all conventional laws; the international labour law and civil service rules. Academic staff are full-time workers whose nature of work is with some peculiarities that make them not 8:00 am-4:00 pm civil servants.”

He said the university duty is an all-time job that covers class teaching, research, and community service.

“We cannot be paid on pro-rata or even have our salaries withheld on the basis of a legal strike (even after it was suspended),” he said.

The ASUU chairman, therefore, called on the government to pay them their full salaries and allowances.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

G-5 Governors Will Continue To Preach Equity, Justice, Fairness ― Wike

Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers State has stated that the G-5 group of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors will continue to preach for equity, justice and fairness in the party…

Nigerian Lecturer At Ugandan University Sacked Over Sex-For-Marks Scandal

The head of the Department of Economics and Statistics in the Faculty of Economics and Management Sciences at Kabale University, in the Western Region of Uganda, Dr Nafiu Lukman Abiodun…

Stop war for World Cup, FIFA president begs Russia, Ukraine





FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, has called on Russia and Ukraine to enter into a one month ceasefire during the World Cup in Qatar. Infantino told leaders at a summit of the G20 group of major economies in Indonesia the World Cup…

African Ministers At COP27 Unite To Push For Loss, Damage, Climate Finance

As the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) enters its final week, which will see tense negotiations and important decisions being made, African Environment Ministers have established a common position…