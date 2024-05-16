The vice chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Kayode O. Adebowale, has reiterated that given the national demands on the resources of the Federal Government, the 51 federal universities in Nigeria need to deepen relationships with friends, alumni, benefactors, and philanthropists for their continued existence.

He averred that the funds usually released by the government to the universities are grossly inadequate adding that the government alone can no longer fund universities, hence the need for support from various organisations and individuals.

Professor Adebowale stated this during a visit and the presentation of monetary support donated by the Club Twelve88, to four final year students from the UI and Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in his office.

The beneficiaries from UI are Samuel T. Adesina from the Department of Veterinary Medicine, and Oyenike A. Akinsanmi from the Department of Human Nutrition and Dietetics, while the ones from OAU are Olamide M. Sanusi, Department of Political Science, and Fisayo D. Oladiran Department of Art & Social Science Education.

Professor Adebowale appreciated the kindness of the donors, saying that the cash came at a critical stage in the lives of the beneficiaries.

He stated that some students are so indigent that paying school fees and meeting other financial needs take a toll on their lives.

He commended the donors and said the presentation ought to serve as a challenge to others.

The VC counselled the beneficiaries to use the money judiciously and solely for the purpose of furthering their education.

Responding, president of the Club Twelve88, Abuja, Rear Admiral Amos Gbadejo Adedeji (Rtd), said the club decided to give the four indigent students from UI and OAU the financial support in order to assist them in their academic pursuits.

He explained that Club Twelve88 was formed by 12 friends of the then Oyo State origin, who were resident in Abuja in 1988, with the aim of supporting visiting indigenes from the then Oyo State, indigent students and other needy members of the society.

He added that the club had since given support to many communities in the terms of sinking of boreholes in the present Oyo and Osun states.

The president was accompanied by Chief Tunde Faremi, a member of the Club, and Emeritus Professor Timothy Olayiwola Egunjobi, formerly of the Department of Urban and Regional Planning, University of Ibadan.

Meanwhile, Rear Admiral Adedeji has disclosed his intention to institute an annual donation to the Department of Computer Science in memory of his wife, late Mrs Iyabo Monsurat Adedeji (nee Arijo-Lawal) who obtained a degree in Computer Science from the University of Ibadan.

Rear Admiral Adedeji is also an alumnus of the Peace and Strategic Studies programme of the university.

