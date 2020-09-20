The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has alerted Nigerians to activities of recruitment fraudsters who have opened fake portals and online advertisements to defraud unsuspecting applicants for the ongoing Federal Government Teachers Scheme recruitment exercise.

The Commission had on September 7, 2020, announced commencement for registration of candidates for recruitment into the Federal Teachers Scheme (FTS).

But the management of UBEC is concerned that soon after the publication of the said announcement in some national dailies, a number of fake adverts are being circulated on the same subject.

The Public Relations Officer of UBEC, Dr Ossom Ossom, in a statement, on Sunday, in Abuja, therefore, warned prospective candidates to circumspect and ignore all sorts of demand by the scammer, including a request for Bank Verification Number and payment of registration.

Ossom said: Prospective candidates are advised to note that UBEC is not requesting candidates to pay for registration. The entire recruitment process is free.

“UBEC is not requesting for candidate’s Bank Account Number or BVN. Your Bank has repeatedly warned you against giving out these to people.

“UBEC has not contracted any agency to act for or on its behalf in the recruitment exercise.

“The only available portal for online application for FTS recruitment is: https://fts.admissions.cloud.

“Read UBEC advert in Daily Trust, Nigerian Tribune, Daily Sun of Monday, September 7, 2020.

“Seek further clarifications on this subject from SUBEBs, UBEC Zonal and State Offices. “UBEC bears no responsibility for candidates who patronise unofficial sources in the ongoing recruitment of teachers into FTS,” he said.

