Federal Secretariat Ikoyi: Stalled without prospects

Originally built in 1976 and abandoned since 1991 following the relocation of the nation’s capital from Lagos to Abuja, the 15-storey Federal Secretariat complex in Ikoyi, which ought to be accommodating no fewer than 480 families now if plans by the Resort International Limited (RIL) to convert the edifice to residential apartments were not stopped by the state government, is in a precarious state. DAYO AYEYEMI reports.

Originally built in 1976 in Lagos to accommodate government’s activities, the old Federal Secretariat Complex in Ikoyi, is showing among other things, signs associated with distressed buildings.

The property, which was sold to Resort International Limited (RIL) in 2006, has been the subject of disputes and litigation, as the state government refused to enable the firm to proceed with the proposed conversion of the property into residential apartments on the basis that it “contravened the Lagos Master Plan for the area.”

For first time visitors to Ikoyi area of Lagos State, the abandoned edifice is an eye-sore in one the most expensive neighbourhoods in Nigeria and no one is expecting any activity on the site till the disputes surrounding its development are resolved.

Experts’ views

Commenting on the prolonged abandonment of old Federal Secretariat complex in Ikoyi, Lagos, the immediate Past President, Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), Mr. Kunle Awobodu, said it was quite unfortunate that the building is still lying in waste in the neighbourhood.

For it to be put in proper use, he said there would be need to conduct structural integrity test on the edifice.

“There is need for integrity test, but the structure is still solid,” he said.

Also, former Chairman, Lagos Branch of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), MrDotunBamgbola, said that stories of abandonment of buildings are all over Nigeria.





Speaking on abandoned Federal Secretariat complex in Ikoyi, he said “It is just unfortunate the property is been tied down based on sole management issue,” recalling that the Federal Government, the Lagos State Government and the contractor went into arbitration on the issue of conversion of the complex to residential building.

He added that the process of conversion of the property to other use was cumbersome, as so many other things were involved.

To revamp the edifice and put an end to prolonged legal issue sorrounding its redevelopment, Bamgbola argued that the concessionaire could as well use the facility as institutional building.

“Is there a need for it to be converted to residential before it could be used? Why not use it as institutional building to avoid the obstacles that are tying the project down?

“I can see a lot of ego at play here,” he said.

Bemoaning the neglect of the facility, former President, International Facility Management Association (IFMA), Nigeria chaper, Pastor Stephen Jagun, also fingered ego.

He said: “If you find out now, it will be because of ego or some politicians want to settle some personal issues.”

He went to the memory lane, saying that the facility was given to Wale Babalakin during the privatization’s period.

“Lagos State’s person wanted it, so he was waiting for Babalakin and refused him approval because it is the state that gives approval for physical development.

“That is how they stopped the development. You can imagine the turnaround the place would have given to Lagos and Nigeria, and I understand that Babalakin was targeting Nigerian in diasporas,” he said.

On the current state of the edifice, Jagun said that, by now, no one could ascertain the integrity of the building due to its long abandonment and exposure to weather.

“How are we sure that hoodlums are not staying there. How are we sure that dangerous snakes and other reptiles are not living there? We need to take ownership of the system,” Jagun said.

Other experts, including Nigerian Society of Engineers Lagos Branch had advised in the past that the Federal Government should collaborate with the Lagos State Government to sell off the secretariat complex to save the national monument from further deterioration.

They urged that both governments should reach an agreement about the facility without further delay.

They also called for integrity tests and proper Environmental Impact Assessment of the facility.

The 15-storey Federal Secretariat Complex in Ikoyi, Lagos was abandoned since 1991 following the relocation of the country’s capital from Lagos to Abuja.

Built in 1976, the facility which served as the engine room of the federal civil service is virtually in a ruinous state, stripped of doors, windows and other fittings.

Government source

A source in the Federal Ministry of Work and Housing, said the property was no longer under the control of the ministry.

The source said the Presidential Implementation Committee on the Sale of Federal Government Landed Property in Abuja was in a better position to speak on the status of the secretariat.

“The Federal Secretariat buildings in Ikoyi are no longer ours and no longer under our control as it is one of the buildings sold off some years back.

“I am told issues came up in relation to development control, building plan approvals and permits which are under the jurisdiction of state government,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government has maintained that the proposal to convert the existing institutional building to residential apartments remained an aberration to the master plan of the neighborhood.

RIL

Explaining how the Lagos State Government stopped the Dr Wale Babalakin’s RIL from taking possession of the property and putting it into the use it was meant for, one of the spokespersons from the concessionaire’s office, said in a report, last year, that its intention was to convert it into a housing estate to help bridge the huge housing deficit in Lagos State.

Contrary to the belief that the move failed because the buyer wanted to use it for purposes that were against the Lagos master plan for the area, the spokesperson said it wasn’t true.

Going down memory lane, he explained that the Federal Government called for a bid on the complex and this was widely advertised nationally and internationally.

“The bid process spanned almost two years with the Federal Government setting up about three committees to verify the bids.

“At the end of it all, RIL emerged the preferred bidder, beating others that participated in the exercise.

“RIL paid N7 billion for the property in 2005, then the Lagos State Government jumped in with the argument that the complex ought to have been sold to it, not anybody else, whereas it had all the time to participate in the bid process, but it did not show any interest.

“The state government did not stop at that. It sent thugs to chase away workers of RIL when they moved to site to commence construction. In a clear demonstration of bad faith, the Lagos State Government also made other ridiculous demands, including that RIL must obtain a fresh Certificate of Ownership (C of O) from it, irrespective of the documents issued by the federal government on the property.

“It equally asked RIL to apply for the consent of the Lagos governor on the property and apply for a change of use. In addition, it asked RIL to apply for a development permit from the state government,” he said.

Statement by the company read: “The state government also demanded between 15 and 50 per cent of the cost of properties from buyers as an additional condition before work can commence. RIL, being a law abiding company had no alternative but to seek legal redress. RIL then declared Arbitration against Federal Government for failing to ensure Lagos State gave approval in accordance “No-Objection Approval” stipulated under Clause IV of the Development Lease Agreement (DLA) between the Federal Government and the company and it was awarded N50 billion as damages.

“The tribunal, chaired by Fred Adeniyi Coker, an architect, supported by a leading legal practitioner, Mr. Yusuf Alli (SAN), and a former Attorney General of the Federation, AlhajiAbdullahi Ibrahim (SAN), ruling in favour of RIL, in a formal award letter dated December 3, 2015, declared that the Federal Government had failed in its obligations to Babalakin’s company under the Development Lease Agreement (DLA) entered into by both parties when RIL acquired the old secretariat complex under the sale of Federal Government’s assets in Lagos State.

“The DLA, dated October 10, 2006, granted RIL a 99-year lease to redevelop the disused Federal Secretariat complex, Ikoyi, into 480 luxury apartments. RIL claimed at the arbitration that it had suffered damages totaling N88 billion as a result of the breach of the “No-Objection Approval” clause of the DLA by the Federal Government.

“The Federal Government is yet to pay the cost awarded against it. The Lagos State Government has also refused to budge and the purpose for which Resort International Limited bought the old Federal Secretariat- providing decent housing for the teaming populace – remains precarious