Federal Polytechnic Ede matriculates 6,857 students, charges them to shun cultism, other vices

The Federal Polytechnic, Ede on Friday matriculated 6,857 fresh students into the institution, with a warning to them to shun cultism, hooliganism and other vices that could hinder their academic pursuit on campus.

Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr John Adekolawole who gave this charge during his address disclosed that the polytechnic has zero tolerance for cultism and other sundry social vices like riot, looting, arson, cultism, disobedience, examination malpractices, drug abuse drunkenness, cheating, disrespect for constituted authorities indecent dressing and others.

He added that, “Cultism is an aberration in the polytechnic and in your own interest, you are advised to be of good behaviour throughout your studentship. You should know that this polytechnic is not a centre of fashion parade. The Institution has a well-institutionalised and strictly enforced dress codes which must be adhered to by all bonafide students.

“The Polytechnic has in place a virile and responsible Students Union while the channels of communication are well spelt out in the Students’ Handbook. I want to state emphatically that, every student of this polytechnic must avail himself/herself with the contents of the Students’ handbook for appropriate compliance to avoid being sanctioned.”

The rector who stated that the polytechnic detests cheating in examination in any form and would not hesitate to take immediate action on such matter, also appealed to staff of the institution to get prepared for the smooth take-off and the task ahead.

While pointing out that the dichotomy between the HND and B.Sc has been addressed, he explained that, the development is a thing of joy to people who have been in the forefront for the harmonisation and parity of University and Polytechnic education in Nigeria.

According to him, “for emphasis, the Federal Polytechnic, Ede already has the legal framework as enshrined in the Polytechnic Amended Act, 2019. It is therefore, our hope to commence the award of M.Tech in our various programmes very soon.

“With this development, l want to seize this opportunity to encourage and appeal to all my colleagues to get prepared for the task ahead.”

“Furthermore, the recently released template which made possession of Ph.D. as a major criteria for the position of Rector in Federal Polytechnics did not only underscore the point being stressed but,it is a pointer to the fact that the Federal Government is serious with the degree award programme,” he concluded.