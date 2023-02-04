The member representing Ovia Federal Constituency of Edo State in the House of Representatives, Mr Dennis Idahosa, has called on Nigerians, particularly his constituents, not to fall for the rhetorics of politicians with failed promises.

Idahosa, who is the Chairman of, the House Committee on Legislative Compliance, stated this on Saturday, during the inauguration of a school building project he attracted to the Evbuonogbon community in Ugbogui Ward, Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The project was inaugurated during his campaign tour to the area, alongside other candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Valentine Asuen, Edo South Senatorial candidate and Mr Sunday Aghedo, Ovia Southwest House of Assembly.

He said “fake promises” is the gimmick those failed politicians use to deceive the people into entrusting them with their mandate.

Idahosa warned the people that the current electioneering had created an avenue for the self-serving politicians, desperate for power, to hoodwink the people with unrealistic promised shed of the general election.

“They are at it again, making promises they know very well they won’t keep, they do this intentionally just to secure your votes only to abandon you to your fate.

“Please, this time around, don’t allow them to deceive you again. Let them know you are a lot wiser,” he pleaded.

The lawmaker said that he had been able to show to the people that he could be trusted haven kept the promises he made in the 2019 electioneering.

He noted that he had been able to attract some impactful projects to the Ugbogui ward in his almost four years in the NASS.

Aside from the inaugurated block of six classrooms, Idahosa listed other projects he facilitated for Ugbogui Ward to include: the construction of the Aden bridge in the Aden community, boreholes and solar street lights.

He also informed the people that he had inputted a road project in Ugbogui into this year’s budget and said that the project would commence anytime soon.

He promised to attract more federal government projects to the constituency if re-elected.

He also said he would continue to promote programmes and policies to would engender growth and development in the people.

The campaign train later moved to Okponha and Okada junction, all at Ugbogui Ward in Ovia South-West Local Government.

Among those who led the campaign train were the chairman of the APC in the council area, Emmanuel Ogbomo, and the Coordinator, of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign organization in the local government, Monday Aighobahi.