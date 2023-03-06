Sunday Ejike – Abuja

The Federal High Court has announced the commencement of its 2023 Easter vacation from March 31 till April 17, 2023.

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Justice John Tsoho who announced in a statement issued by the Assistant Director of Information of the court, Dr Catherine Oby Christopher, noted that Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Lagos judicial divisions would remain open to the public during the vacation period only for cases of extreme urgency.

According to the statement, “Abuja judicial division would cater for cases from the Federal Capital Territory FCT, North Central, North Eastern and the North Western parts of the country with Justices Donatus Okorowo and Ahmed Mohammed presiding.

“The Lagos division will cater for cases from all the South Western states, while the Port Harcourt judicial division will take responsibility for cases from states within the South Eastern and South-South zones.

“Justices A.O. Awogboro and T.G. Ringim would serve as vacation judges at the Lagos division, while Justices S.I. Mark and A.T. Mohammed would preside at the Port Harcourt division.

“As usual, the heads of divisions and vacation judges are directed to refer all matters which may require His Lordship’s urgent attention and directives to the Hon. Chief Judge.

“This is pursuant to the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4 (b) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019 (as amended). The court would resume sitting on Tuesday, 18th of April in all judicial divisions,” the statement read.