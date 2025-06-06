Federal High Court launches e-filing system in Lagos, ends manual case filing June 20

The Federal High Court (FHC) has announced the official rollout of its e-filing platform in the Lagos Division, effective Monday, June 23, 2025.

The development marks a significant milestone in the court’s efforts to digitise judicial processes and enhance efficiency.

In a circular signed by the Chief Registrar (CR) of the FHC, Sulaiman Amida Hassan, the court informed all legal practitioners that the manual filing of new cases in the Lagos Division will cease on Friday, June 20, 2025.

According to the CR, “However, all cases instituted before the commencement of the e-filing system will continue to be handled manually until their final disposition.”

As part of the new system, lawyers have been warned against under-declaring claims or misrepresenting the number or types of documents filed, which could lead to an under-assessment of filing fees.

“Any such infractions, whether intentional or inadvertent, will attract a penalty of ₦10,000 per filing in addition to the outstanding balance,” the circular stated.

To access the e-filing platform, all legal practitioners are required to obtain a Legal Mail account, which is now a mandatory prerequisite for filing.

Law firms must also upload all relevant documents relating to their Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) registration when creating their chambers’ profiles on the platform.

“Additionally, a two-day interactive training session will be held between June 16 and 20 to familiarise legal practitioners with the new system,” the court announced.

All legal practitioners have been urged to comply fully with the new directives to ensure a smooth and timely transition.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE