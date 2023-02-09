By: Sunday Ejike – Abuja

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tshoho on Thursday said the process for the appointment of Judges to the Bench of the court will be based on competence and merit.

Justice Tsoho stated this in Abuja while addressing the valedictory court session in honour of Justice Ibrahim Buba, who bowed out of the Federal High Court Bench on Saturday, January 1, 2023 upon the attainment of the statutory retirement age of 65 years.

He said only persons with intellectual ability with broad and sound knowledge would be considered for appointment to the Federal High Court Bench.

While pouring encomiums on Justice Buba (Rtd) for dedicating his life to the service of the court and the nation for 19 years, the Chief Judge commended the retired Judge for successfully ending a long judicial career in the Nigerian environment that is strewn with adversities and challenges”.

He said Justice Buba, who was appointed as a Judge of the Federal High Court on November 26, 2003 was the first lawyer and first Judge from the Mambilla Plateau, Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba State.

He said the retired Judge, in his years of service in the court, worked in several divisions, including Katsina, Port Harcourt, Jos, Lafia, Asaba, Lagos, Enugu and Bauchi with a display of scholarly knowledge of the law, wealth of experience and diligence

In his speech, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Yakubu Maikyau (SAN) condemned the action of some lawyers who go before the television to castigate the Justices of the Supreme Court that delivered judgement on the case of Bashir Machina and Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

The NBA boss said the lawyers involved in the act have not read the judgement of the Supreme Court on the matter, even as he said, “there must be consequences for lawyers who treated the court with contempt.

“We are calling on the court to ensure that these lawyers face the consequences as the NBA will take steps in bringing the lawyers to book.





“It is the court that is still keeping the country and the NBA will not allow anybody to bring the court to dis-repute. We cannot have a country if the confidence of the people on the court is lost”, he said and called on legal practitioners to adhere to the rule of the professional.

He said anybody who has evidence of professional misconduct against any Judges, should come out with it as the NBA go extra mile to ensure that Justice is done, instead of castigating the court.

Maikyau said the retired Justice Buba was devoted to the rule of law in the course of his service as a Judge of the Federal High Court, adding that, Buba left an indelible foot print in all the divisions he served.