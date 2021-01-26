The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Justice John Tsoho, has announced the demise of Justice Ibrahim Watila, a judge of the court who passed on to glory after a brief illness on January 24, 2021.

Until his death, Justice Watila was serving at the Abeokuta Division of the court.

Born on May 12, 1963, and was appointed to the Federal High Court Bench on December 2, 2015.

The Chief Judge, Judges of the Court, the entire Management and staff of the Court have commiserated with the family of the deceased.

Justice Tsoho described the late Judge as a sober and courageous judge, whose exit will be felt by the court, as well as the country at large.

He prayed that the Almighty God will grant his immediate family, relatives and friends the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

A statement by the Chief Information Officer of the court Mrs Catherine Oby Nwandu indicates that wake keep will hold on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at his residence C13, Herbert Marcauley Street, Pent House Estate, Pyakkasa, Abuja by 3.00 pm

The Valedictory Court Session is slated for Thursday, January 28, 2021, by 11.00 am at the Ukeje Hall, Federal High Court Headquarters, Abuja.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Recorded More COVID-19 Infections, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Again, Nigeria new weekly COVID-19 infections have witnessed yet another significant increase, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The second wave of the pandemic was officially announced after the infections began to rise in the first week of December…

Federal High Court judge, Ibrahim Watila, is dead

ICYMI: Biden Sworn In As 46th US President

Joe Biden has been sworn in as the President of the United States. He did so at exactly 5:48 pm Nigerian time. Biden is the 46th president of the United States. The oath was administered by Justice John G. Roberts, Jr…

Federal High Court judge, Ibrahim Watila, is dead