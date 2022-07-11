Federal High Court issues new practice direction on pre-election matters

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Justice John Tsoho has issued a new practice direction that would ensure fair, impartial and expeditious determination of pre-election matters.

The Assistant Director, Information of the Court, Dr. Catherine Oby Christopher said in a statement that, the Chief Judge issued the new practice direction in the handling of pre-election cases in the exercise of the power conferred on him by section 254, 285 (9), (10) and (14) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), Sections 29(5) and 84(14) of the Electoral Act, 2022 (as amended) and all other powers enabling him in that behalf.

The new practice direction said, in all election matters, parties should minimize the time spent in dealing with interlocutory matters, ensure that the possibility of settlement is explored before the parties go into hearing and to also minimize undue adjournments and delays in the conduct of matters.

The statement said, the practice directions which shall apply to every pre-election matter brought pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution and the Electoral Act, 2022 shall apply notwithstanding the provisions of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019.

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court may direct that matters be transferred to the appropriate division or any other division as may be reasonably practicable considering the given circumstances and that a party challenging the conduct or outcome of a primary election shall join as a respondent in the suit, the person who emerged winner of the said election or whose name was forwarded by his political party to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

On filing of processes in a pre-election matter, the new direction said, every pre-election matter shall be commenced by an Originating Summons as specified in Forms 3, 4 or 5 of Appendix 6 to the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, with such variations as circumstances may require.

“The originating summons shall be accomplished by an affidavit setting out the facts relied upon, Copies of exhibits to be relied upon; a written address and an affidavit of non- multiplicity of action on the same subject matter.

“A respondent served with an originating summons shall within days from the date of service of originating summons on him, file the original copy of duly completed and signed a memorandum of appearances as specified in form 11 appendix 6 of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules with such modification or variations as the circumstances may require.

“A respondent served with an originating summons shall within 10 days of such service, file in the registry of this court, a counter affidavit and a written address, which may include any preliminary objection raised to the action.

“An applicant on whom a respondent serves a defence, if the need arises, shall serve a reply on that respondent within three days of such service. The written address shall be concise, typed in double spacing with font size of 12; numbered consecutively and shall not exceed 15 pages.”

The practice direction said any amendment to the Originating Summons may be made with the leave of Court within seven days of service of the Respondent’s Reply and that, all suits wherein the cause of action arose in a Judicial Division and the relief seeks a declaration or to compel or restrain person(s), natural or legal within that Judicial Division, with no consequence outside it, shall be filed received or heard only within that Judicial Division.

“Provided that, in other suits, in so far as the relief sought, or potential consequential order(s) or declaration(s) extend beyond the Judicial Division, shall be filed or received at Abuja and assigned by the Chief Judge.

“In all other matters, as may require the attention of the Chief Judge, he may in the appropriate circumstance assign same to an appropriate Judicial Division.”





On service of process, the new direction said a party shall not serve a notice of an application on another party on the date scheduled for hearing, to ensure speedy dispensation of justice, electronic mail and other electronic means may be employed by the court in order to inform counsel of urgent court case events, provided that such notification shall be given at least 48 hours before the scheduled court date.

In line with the provision of rule 5(2), parties are expected to furnish the court registrar with functional telephone numbers and email addresses of themselves and their counsel and added that an application for substituted service shall be as provided for in the rules of this court.

On hearing of cases, the Chief Judge said, upon the close of exchange of processes between the parties, the court shall within seven days, set down the matters for hearing and the court shall continue to accord priority to all pre-election matters until judgment is delivered.

“Where a matter comes up for hearing under this practice directions and either of the parties is absent, the court shall either Suo motu or upon oral application by the counsel for the party present, order that the address of the party absent be deemed adopted if it is satisfied that the parties had notice of proceedings.

“The court and the parties shall prevent unnecessary delays and accordingly, not more than two adjournments shall be granted to any party to an action covered by the provisions of the practice directions, provided that, no application for adjournment shall be entertained on a day fixed for hearing.

“Where a party seeks to change his counsel during the lifespan of a case, not more than two adjournments shall be granted to him to so do. Where it is expedient, and in furtherance of the objectives of this practice directions, the court may schedule the time and date of hearing on such day and at such time as may be convenient for the parties.

“Counsel shall ensure that they are present in court and ready to proceed with their case at all times. Where the provisions of the Rule 6(7) of the rule becomes impracticable by reason of ill-health or any other unavoidable incidence, such counsel shall ensure that a counsel of requisite knowledge of the issues before the court Is present and ready to proceed with the case in his or her stead or apply that the case be heard virtually where practicable; with the consent of parties”.

On interlocutory applications, he said every application for interlocutory orders should be on notice, stating the rule under which it is brought, the grounds for the reliefs sought and shall be supported by an affidavit and a written address.

The Respondent(s) upon being served with the processes, shall have five days within which to file processes in response (if any) to the Motion on Notice and the Applicant shall have three days to file a Reply (if any) to the processes of the Respondent(s).

“Pursuant to the provision of Section 285(8) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), ruling on Preliminary Objections and other interlocutory issues touching on the jurisdiction of the Court shall be suspended and delivered at the stage of final judgment; provided that where the objection relates to service of originating processes, the Court shall satisfy itself that the parties have been properly served before proceeding to determine the substantive suit.

“Every application for extension of time shall be by a Motion on Notice and shall be supported by an Affidavit setting forth good, substantial, cogent and verifiable reasons for failure to file within the prescribed period before time can be extended,” the new practice direction said.

He said, the Federal High Court Rules, 2019 shall apply to any issue not captured under this practice directions and that, under this practice directions, pre- election matters are matters as defined by Section 285 (14) of the Constitution and added that, the Practice Directions may be cited as the Federal High Court (Pre- Election) Practice Directions, 2022 and will become effective from Tuesday, the 28th day of June, 2022.