Federal High Court CJ orders redeployment of judges

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Justice John Tsoho, has approved the redeployment of several Judges across the Court’s divisions as part of administrative adjustments.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday by the Court’s Director of Information, Dr. Catherine Oby Christopher.

According to the statement, Justice M.G. Umar has been redeployed from the Enugu Judicial Division to the Abuja Division, while Justice Tijjani Garba Ringim moves from the Gombe Division to the Yola Division.

Other redeployments include:

Justice M.T. Segun-Bello from Abakaliki Division to Enugu Division,

Justice Bala Khalifa-Mohammed Usman from Yola Division to Awka Division, and

Justice Amina Aliyu Mohammed from Awka Division to Gombe Division.

Dr. Christopher noted that the redeployments take immediate effect and instructed the affected Judges to make every effort to deliver all pending judgments in their current postings promptly.

She further stated, “Judges currently resident in the Abakaliki and Katsina Judicial Divisions shall take responsibility for all cases—pending or newly instituted—in those Divisions until further instructions are given.”

In a related development, the Court announced that all cases previously assigned to the suspended Justice Inyang Ekwo of Court No. 5, Abuja Division, will now be handled by the Judge redeployed to Abuja for that purpose.

“Consequently, there is no need for litigants and/or counsel to apply to the Honourable Chief Judge for the re-assignment of cases pending before the Court,” the statement emphasized.

The redeployment is part of efforts by the Federal High Court to ensure the seamless administration of justice and avoid disruption in judicial processes.

