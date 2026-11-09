Federal High Court begins Christmas vacation Dec 21

The Chief Judge (CJ) of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, on Monday announced the court’s 2026 Christmas vacation, with regular court sittings scheduled to resume on Wednesday, January 6, 2027.
Justice Tsoho approved the vacation schedule and the roster of judges designated to handle urgent judicial matters during the holiday period.
In a statement signed by the Federal High Court Director of Information, Dr Catherine Oby Christopher, the vacation will begin on Monday, December 21, 2026, and end on Tuesday, January 5, 2027.
In the statement dated November 9, 2026, and issued pursuant to Order 46, Rule 4(c) of the Federal High Court (Civil) Procedure Rules, 2019, the CJ explained that only designated judicial divisions would remain operational during the vacation to provide essential judicial services to litigants.
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Justice Tsoho stated that vacation judges would handle only specific categories of cases during the Christmas break.
These include matters relating to the enforcement of fundamental human rights, the arrest or release of vessels, and other urgent matters of national importance.
The designated judges will also handle pre-election cases requiring urgent judicial attention during the vacation period.
According to the statement, the arrangement is intended to ensure that essential judicial services remain available despite the suspension of regular court sittings.
The CJ approved the following judges to handle urgent matters during the 2026 Christmas vacation:
Abuja Judicial Division
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Justice I.E. Ekwo
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Justice O. A. Egwuatu
Lagos Judicial Division
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Justice Akintayo Aluko
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Justice Ogazi F. Nkemakonam
Port Harcourt Judicial Division
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Justice P. M. Ayua
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Justice A. T. Mohammed
Enugu Judicial Division
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Justice F. O. G. Ogunbanjo
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Justice M. T. Segun-Bello
The CJ said regular court sittings would resume nationwide on Wednesday, January 6, 2027, following the conclusion of the Christmas vacation.
Justice Tsoho also extended Christmas and New Year greetings to the judges and staff of the court, wishing them a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year in advance.
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