Federal High Court begins annual vacation July 27

The Federal High Court will begin its annual vacation on July 27, the Chief Registrar of the court, Mr Emmanuel Gakko, has said.

The announcement is contained in a circular issued by Gakko on Wednesday in Abuja.

He stated that the public, lawyers and litigants should note that the vacation would last until Sept. 25.

The chief registrar added that some divisions of the court would, however, be open to attend to matters of urgent importance.

“However, Abuja, Lagos and Port-Harcourt judicial divisions will be functional to cater for cases of extreme urgency within the areas of jurisdiction covered by these divisions,’’ Gakko said.

He further stated that the court would resume in all judicial divisions on Sept. 28.

(NAN)

