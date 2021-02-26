Federal govt trains 100 independent monitors for social investment programmes in Niger

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has trained no fewer than about 100 persons as independent monitors for the implementation of its Social Investment Programmes (SIP) in Niger state.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Hajiya Sadiya Farouk, said on Friday, in Minna that the trainees were being trained to monitor the implementation of the four components of SIP across the 25 local government areas of the state.

Hajiya Farouk, represented by an Assistant Director, Planning, Research and Statistics in the ministry, Hajiya Safiya Sani listed SIP to include among others: N-Power, Cash transfer, School Feeding and Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme (GEEP).

She explained that “we want to seek evidence-based testimonies of how the programme has impacted, therefore, you are going to serve as our eyes.”

She further disclosed that trainees would be engaged as independent monitors for 12 months and would monitor the activities of the programmes.

In her remarks, the Focal Person of SIP in Niger State, Barrister Amina Gu’ar advised the trainees to ensure transparency and accountability in the course of the job.

“These programmes were initiated to benefits the poor and vulnerable for the effective implementation of them, there is a need for people who will monitor their impact,” she said.

Gu’ar, however, lauded the support of the Federal and State Governments which led the state to be adjudged as best in implementing SIP.

Also, in her remarks at the occasion held at the Conference Hall of Government House Minna, Head of Unit, Conditional Cash Transfer in the state, Hajiya Hadiza Shiru, urged the monitors to seek clarification in the course of their duties.

Similarly, the state director of National Orientation Agency (NOA) Alhaji Yahaya Gbogbo, said the programmes had been running in a transparent manner and pledged the continuous support of his agency.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Federal Govt trains

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections, Recoveries, Deaths Dropped Last Week

Nigeria recorded a slight reduction in the number of COVID-19 infections, recoveries and deaths last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week (February 14 to 20), 5,849 new cases were reported in the country, the lowest in seven weeks.

The last time Nigeria recorded such a low figure was in the December 27 to January 2 week, when it reported 5,681 cases…Federal Govt trains