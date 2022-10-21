Federal govt set to build foundation for mineral exploration, drive investment growth into exploration, mining industries ― Minister

Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Architect Olamilekan Adegbite on Thursday hinted that the Federal government is planning to build a globally competitive minerals and mining ecosystem and related processing industries capable of contributing to wealth creation in the country.

The minister dropped the hint while delivering the 93rd annual public lecture of Government College, Ibadan entitled: “The Mining Sector: Pivotal Role For Economic Diversification In Nigeria” at Justice Bola Babalakin Conference Hall, Gbongan, Osun State.

He added that the federal government is building the foundation for mineral exploration and production by driving investment growth into exploration and mining industries through improvements in the quality and breadth of geo-scientific data.

Architect Adegbite also stressed that, that Nigeria is on the track to meeting her ambition to build economic resilience through economic diversification and export-oriented industrialization.

He raised the predominance of small-scale miners as against big mining companies, the high cost of geophysical data generation and illegal mining perpetrated by foreigners as major challenges facing the mining sector.

Speaking at the occasion, Osun state governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola assured that, his administration would do all it could to ensure the standard of education in the state remains a pacesetting one.

The governor who pointed out that, quality education is the watchword of his government, maintained that every necessary step would be taken to see that, education in the state does not lose its value.

He, however, appreciated the association for its efforts in seeing that, the principle and importance of education are upheld in its scheme of things.

Meanwhile, the National President, of Government College Ibadan Old Boys Association, Dr Wale Babalakin (SAN) in his speech said, “the gathering here is essential to remind Nigerians about the need for “good, quality education” old students enjoyed and still enjoy till date”.

He promised that the association would not deviate from the solid foundation laid by the founding fathers of the school at its inception on quality education.

According to him, the quality has remained a sure footing upon which the College has produced eminent personalities, and achievers across diverse fields stand till date.

