Federal Government imposes restrictions on cargo vessels to curb coronavirus spread

The Federal Government of Nigeria has imposed restrictions on cargo vessels as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

According to the arrangement, only cargo vessels that have been at sea for more than two weeks will be allowed to dock at the ports to prevent the spread of coronavirus, President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday.

Reuters reports that health experts fear a widespread outbreak in Africa’s most populous country of 200 million people which could overwhelm its creaking healthcare system.

Nigeria has closed its land borders and international airports in the last week to curb the spread of the virus.

Buhari said on Twitter he had issued a directive that “only cargo vessels that have been at sea for more than 14 days be allowed to dock in our ports, after the crew have been tested and confirmed disease-free by the port health authorities.”