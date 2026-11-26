The Federal Fire Service (FFS) has disclosed that it saved 1,725 lives and protected properties valued at over N305 billion from destruction in 491 fire incidents across the country between January and June 2026.

Controller-General of the Service, Mr Samuel Olumode, made this known on Thursday during a virtual fire chat on the roles and responsibilities of stakeholders in building fire safety-resilient communities, where he also officially flagged off the 2026 Harmattan Fire Safety Campaign.

Olumode said the figures demonstrated the importance of the Service’s operational responsibilities and the need for sustained collaboration among government institutions, private organisations, community leaders and individuals to prevent fire disasters.

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He stressed that fire safety should not be left to the Federal Fire Service alone, noting that building a fire-resilient Nigeria required collective commitment, public awareness and strict adherence to safety standards.

According to him, the Service is pursuing several partnerships and reforms to strengthen fire prevention and emergency response across the country.

He said the collaboration with the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) was aimed at strengthening fire safety infrastructure in tertiary institutions through the establishment of fire stations, while its engagement with the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) was geared towards expanding fire service presence across the 774 local government areas.

Olumode said the Service was also strengthening its operational capacity through personnel development, rehabilitation of firefighting appliances, introduction of a Performance Management System and implementation of a paperless administrative policy.

He added that the Service was working towards achieving a 15-minute emergency response time, stressing that the target required properly located fire stations, accessible roads, prompt reporting of incidents and cooperation from residents.

On the 2026 Harmattan Fire Safety Campaign, which will run through February 2027, Olumode said the initiative was designed to sustain public awareness and promote preventive measures during the dry season when fire risks could increase.

He explained that the dry and dusty weather conditions, low humidity and dry vegetation associated with the Harmattan period could contribute to the rapid spread of fires.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to exercise greater caution when using cooking equipment, electrical appliances, generators, gas cylinders and fuel storage facilities, while discouraging indiscriminate open burning.

The Controller-General called on traditional rulers, religious leaders, market associations, transport operators, school authorities, the media and private organisations to support the campaign by taking fire safety messages to their respective communities.

He also advised Nigerians to avoid overloading electrical sockets, leaving cooking unattended, storing petrol and other flammable substances carelessly and operating generators in poorly ventilated spaces.

Business owners, market operators, school administrators and managers of public facilities, he said, must ensure that their premises have accessible emergency exits and appropriate firefighting equipment.

Olumode also warned against attacks on firefighters, describing such incidents as threats to public safety and the effective delivery of emergency services.

He expressed concern over an attack on personnel of the FFS FCT Command at 7th Avenue, Gwarinpa, Abuja, on November 13, 2026, when firefighters responding to a distress call were allegedly attacked by suspected hoodlums who pelted them with stones.

He said one of the officers sustained a head injury and required medical attention.

The Controller-General disclosed that the suspected perpetrators had been apprehended, assuring that those found culpable would face the full weight of the law.

He appealed to Nigerians to cooperate with firefighters at emergency scenes and refrain from obstructing or intimidating personnel carrying out rescue operations.

He said the Harmattan campaign would build on the awareness created during the National Fire Safety Week and sustain public education across households, businesses, markets, schools and other communities.

He urged the Service’s Zonal and State Commands to take ownership of the campaign and sustain sensitisation activities throughout the period.

Olumode said the ultimate objective was to build communities where residents understood fire risks, institutions prioritised preventive measures, and emergency responders received the necessary support to protect lives and property.