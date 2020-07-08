Federal Character Commission to audit MDAs nominal rolls

The Federal Character Commission (FCC) has announced plans to commence the auditing of the nominal rolls of federal Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure that they comply with the federal character principles as enshrined in the constitution.

The Executive Chairman of the Commission, Dr Muheeba Dankaba, disclosed this at the maiden press briefing of the newly inaugurated commission at its national headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

She said: “The Commission shall not hesitate to impose discipline measures on any erring staff/ agency. It shall not be business as usual. We all must strive to live above board.

“All government ministries, departments and agencies must ensure adherence to the principle of Federal Character.

To this extent, the Commission shall soon embark on the audit of the nominal rolls of all government Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) with a view to enforcing the principle of Federal Character without saaiﬁcing merit.”

Details soon…

