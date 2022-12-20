Federal Character Commission honours NPF, others

The Federal Character Commission has lauded the Nigeria Police Force(NPF) for its efforts in keeping the hope of the country alive as well as encouraging the personnel of the force who it described as, working tirelessly day and night for the promotion of peace and unity among Nigeria’s diverse people of which the Federal character principle stands for.

The Chairman of the Federal Character Commission, Hajia Muheeba Dankaka stated this at the commission’s maiden award ceremony held at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Hall, Nicon Luxury Hotel, Garki Abuja on Monday.

Dankaka while welcoming and appreciating the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba at the award ceremony of the FCC, applauded the Police and other ministries, departments and agencies for their zeal in sustaining the oneness and peaceful co-existence of the people of Nigeria.

The Force Public Relations Officer(FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi stated this in a statement he issued and made to the newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

The FPRO stated further that the IGP, who received the award on behalf of the NPF commended the commission for maintaining its core values and principles of bequeathing to Nigerians equal representation and a sense of belonging that are fundamental to our togetherness.

“IGP further reassured the general public of a safer society that will constantly promote peace, tranquillity, and peaceful coexistence amongst Nigerians,” Adejobi stated.

