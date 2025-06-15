Federal agric college will boost Ekiti’s food production potential — Rep Ojuawo

The lawmaker representing Ekiti South Federal Constituency I, Hon. Rufus Ojuawo has revealed that his proposed Federal College of Agriculture and Forestry, Ise-Ekiti would help in maximizing the state’s potential as a leading food production hub in the country.

The lawmaker who disclosed that the proposed legislation which he sponsored and has been passed by the House of Representatives would serve as a platform to produce capable hands that would change the course of the nation’s agricultural potential.

Ojuawo who spoke with newsmen at the weekend in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital while giving his two-year account of stewardship in the green chamber representing the constituency comprising Ise-Orun, Ikere and Ekiti South West LGAs, added that he is awaiting passage from the senate and eventual assent by the president.

The lawmaker commended President Bola Tinubu for his efforts at ensuring grassroots development with his approval of one billion naira for each of the lawmakers in the 2025 budget for constituency projects.

He noted that aside from the bill for the creation of the College of Agriculture, three other important bills had been presented in the house in the last two years of his inauguration.

According to him, part of the bill is the bill for an act to amend the TETFUND laws which would provide support funds for private institutions for research work and also the bill to provide for the welfare and health of military veterans.

He said, ” The establishment of Federal College of Agriculture and Forestry Ise-Ekiti is long overdue, there is a need for the institution because we need it.

“We are hoping and praying that once the bill is approved by the Senate, the President can assent to it so that we can have the institution here, knowing full well our mainstay in agriculture in this area.

“I am so passionate about the agriculture sector because I know the potential and economic values it will bring for our people and the land.

He also highlighted his efforts in the constituency across different sectors including health, education, rural roads, capacity building and social welfare for the people in the last two years.

In the area of agriculture, Ojuawo said he initiated cluster farming in Ogbese, Ise Ekiti and facilitated the supply of a trailer-load of 50kg 768 bags of fertilizer to his constituents.

He also distributed various farm implements such as knapsack sprayers, hoes, wheelbarrows, cutlasses, reflective jackets, rain boots, and fertilizer in batches of 55 each across the constituency.

“I want my constituency to be self-sufficient in the area of food production, hence my commitment and support for agriculture development through constant empowerment of farmers,” he said.

The retired Air Force officer assured the residents that several life-impacting projects and programmes have been set aside for implementation in the constituency from the 2025 budget.

While soliciting the support of the people, especially the youths in the next two years, Ojuawo stressed that he would remain committed at making significant progress in the constituency.

The lawmaker who lauded the support of Governor Biodun Oyebanji in the last two years and declared his unalloyed decision for the governor’s second term, noting his collaboration with the National Assembly members has helped the state.

